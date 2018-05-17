Newgen Software Financial Results FY 18 | PAT up by 42 % at Rs 72.89 Cr | Revenue up by 20 % at Rs 512 Cr

The management of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. announced results for the Quarter and Year ended 31 March 2018 [Q4 FY’18] at its Board Meeting held on 17 May 2018.

Key Financial Highlights (FY’18)

· Consolidated Revenue from operations up by 20% YoY to reach Rs 512.43 crores as compared to Rs 427.10 crores in FY’17 on the back of broad based growth and customer acquisitions across geographies.

o Revenue from Sale of Products/ License witnessed a growth of 17% YoY to reach Rs 136.95 crores

o Annuity Revenue streams (ATS/AMC and Support) witnessed a growth of 25% YoY to reach Rs 209.58 crores

o SaaS revenues witnessed a robust growth of 3X to reach Rs 11.35 crores and contributed 2% to the revenue from operations

o Implementation & Digitization revenues witnessed an increase of 11% to reach Rs 154.54 crores

· EBIDTA(adjusted for other income) up by 39% YoY to Rs 97.54 crores. EBIDTA Margin improved to 19.0% compared to 16.4% in FY’17

· Profit after tax up by 42% YoY to reach Rs 72.89 crores due to increase in scale and operational efficiencies. PAT Margin improved to 14.2% compared to 12.0% in FY’17

· Cash from operations increased to Rs 60.11 crores as on 31 March 2018 compared to Rs 36.20 crores as on 31 March 2017 due to improvement in working capital cycles

· Basic Earnings per shares improved to Rs. 11.44 in FY’18 compared to Rs 8.26 in FY’17

Speaking about the results, Mr. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. said – “We are pleased to present the results of FY’18 and would like to take this opportunity to thank all our investors for showing their faith in us. In FY’18, we have continued our robust growth, profitability and cash generation momentum and witnessed strong interest across all geographies. We have witnessed large customer acquisitions in ‘Banking & Financial Services’ domain including some Fortune 500 companies. Our focus continues to be on innovation and we have launched new products/ features creating a highly connected and digital workplace”.