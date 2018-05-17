Medical Nutrition Market Size Estimation by Top Manufacturer, Latest Trends and Global industry Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Medical Nutrition Market and predicts that Global Medical Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.2% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023. The report gives Market Dynamics by Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, Macroeconomic Indicators and Technology Trends & Assessment in-depth.

Medical Nutrition Market is now on high growth rate, CAGR will expected that it will reach at a double digit value. Actually Medical Nutrition is a therapeutic composition developed to fulfil the nutritional requirement of the patient. Medical nutrition are used during diseases like cancer, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), gastrointestinal disorders, immune system disorders and many more. The major factors impacting the growth of this market include increasing incidences of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among population about the benefits of medicated foods and beverages. Changing life style such as habitual smoking, alcohol, extended work hours and relying on fast-food has resulted into lack of adequate nutrients that is also one of the reasons contributing to the growth of medical nutrition industry market. However the factors that are limiting the development of the market are high price and critical reimbursement policies enforced by the governments in various countries.

Global Medical Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Key Players for Global Medical Nutrition Market

Abbott Nutrition (US), AYMES Nutrition International Ltd. (UK), NeoMed (US), Baxter International (US), Danone (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (US), Nestlé Health Science (Switzerland), Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition (Netherland), Primus Pharmaceuticals (US), Inc., Solace Nutrition (UK) and others.

Segments for Global Medical Nutrition Market

Global Medical Nutrition Market is segmented on basis of type into pediatric nutrition, elderly nutrition, sports nutrition and parenteral nutrition and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into pediatric malnutrition, diabetes, obesity, renal failure, sarcopenia, cancer and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Medical Nutrition Market

On regional basis, North America accounts the largest market for medical nutrition which is followed by Europe. Huge population pool that is suffering from chronic diseases and relatively more number of health conscious population in North America and Europe are the major reason for the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing segment due to rapid development in healthcare sector and increasing population.

