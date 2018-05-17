Frozen Processed Food Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

Frozen Food Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Frozen Food Market by product type (frozen bakery products, frozen desserts, frozen meat substitutes, frozen sea food, frozen processed poultry, frozen processed red meat), by region (NA, EU, APAC, ROW) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Frozen Food Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to the report the global frozen processed food market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between XX % to XX % from 2017 to 2023. The global frozen processed Food market was worth USD 58.1 billion in 2015.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global frozen processed food market is driven by factors such as vast product portfolio of frozen processed food due to product innovation undertaken by manufacturer operating in the market and healthy benefits associated with frozen processed food. Since, frozen food is perceived as natural and healthy food among the consumer worldwide, more consumer are gradually shifting towards the consumption of frozen processed food in order to attain healthier life style. This factor is one of the major market drivers for the frozen processed food market. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes rising health awareness among consumers and rising incidences of adult suffering from hyper obesity worldwide. Growth in retail sector in developing countries such as India, China, UAE and Philippine provide opportunity for major player in this market. Rising awareness for health and wellness and increasing obesity issue due to which demand for low fat calorie frozen processed food is the major challenge for leading player.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of frozen processed food market. Moreover, the frozen processed food market is segmented by product types into frozen bakery products, frozen desserts, frozen meat substitutes, frozen processed sea food, frozen processed poultry, frozen processed red meat and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. North America dominated the global frozen processed food market, with market share of more than XX% in 2015. High consumer preference for frozen foods and growing awareness about healthy food option drives the North America market. Asia Pacific is the second largest market for frozen processed food after North America and held largest market share in the 2015. Moreover, APAC region anticipated to witness healthy CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. This is due to growth in retail sector, technological advancement and development of new products.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include ConAgra Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever plc., BRF S.A., General Mills, Tyson Foods Inc, Maple Leaf Foods Inc, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd, Kraft Foods Group Inc, and General Mills.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summaries

3. Global Frozen Processed Food Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6 Competitive Landscape in the frozen processed food Market

4. Global Frozen Processed Food Market Analyses, by Product Type 2017-2023

4.1 Frozen bakery products

4.2 Frozen desserts

4.3 Frozen meat substitutes

4.4 Frozen processed fish/sea food

4.5 Frozen processed poultry

4.6 Frozen processed red meat

4.7 Others

5. Global Frozen Processed Food Market Analyses, by Region 2017-2023

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Frozen Processed Food Market by Product

5.1.2 North America Frozen Processed Food Market by Country

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe Frozen Processed Food Market by Product

5.2.2 Europe Frozen Processed Food Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 Asia Pacific Frozen Processed Food Market by Product

5.3.2 Asia Pacific Frozen Processed Food Market by Country

5.4 RoW

5.4.1 Rest of the World Frozen Processed Food Market by Product

5.4.2 Rest of the World Frozen Processed Food Market by Sub-Region

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Nestle S.A.

6.2 ConAgra Foods, Inc.

6.3 H.J. Heinz Company

6.4 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

6.5 BRF S.A.

6.6 General Mills

6.7 Kraft Foods Group Inc.

6.8 Unilever plc

6.9 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

6.10 Tyson Foods Inc.

Click below to access full report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food_beverage/frozen_processed_food_market