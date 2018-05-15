Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% During 2017 – 2027

Global single-photon emission computed tomography market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by the rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, growing disease awareness levels among the population, and development of cost-effective and advanced treatment options. According to the newly published report by Future Market Insights titled “Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” revenue from the global single-photon emission computed tomography market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2017–2027. This market is fragmented with very few major players operating globally. Companies in the global market are focussing on driving growth in mature markets so as to maximise growth prospects. This exclusive report on the global single-photon emission computed tomography market indicates that North America represents the most lucrative market for single-photon emission computed tomography, followed by Western Europe and APEJ.

Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Factors Boosting Revenue Growth

Rising global demand for effective diagnostic techniques

Emerging applications of new radiopharmaceuticals

Global increase in healthcare expenditure

Availability of favourable reimbursements for brain imaging

Increased scanning efficiency with rapid technological advancements

Rise in the number of free standing imaging centres

Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Factors Restricting Revenue Growth

Regulatory impositions by various regulatory authorities in different countries as well as the rules and regulations laid down by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission could affect the global single-photon emission computed tomography market. Also, currency fluctuations and changing taxation policies are likely to have a significant impact on the revenue growth of the global single-photon emission computed tomography market over the forecast period.

Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Forecast by End User

On the basis of end user, the global market for single-photon emission computed tomography is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centres and ambulatory surgical centres. Although hospitals dominated the global SPECT market in 2016 with a valuation of US$ 898.7 Mn, diagnostic imaging centres are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2017 – 2027, primarily due to the adoption of single-photon emission computed tomography devices in diagnostic imaging centres.

Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Forecast by Product Type

By product type the market is segmented into single imaging gamma cameras and SPECT/CT. The single imaging gamma cameras segment dominated the global SPECT market in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. However, SPECT/CT is the fastest growing segment in the global market, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Forecast by Application

By application the global market for single-photon emission computed tomography is segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. Neurology is the fastest growing segment by application type, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% followed by oncology and cardiology.

Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Forecast by Region

The North America single-photon emission computed tomography market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to experience the highest growth rate of 8.9% between 2017 and 2027, primarily due to rising incidences of chronic disorders and a rapid growth in the ageing population.

Global Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography Market: Key Players

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bruker Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Digirad Corporation, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, MiE America, Inc., CardiArc, Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques INC., SHENZHEN BASDA MEDICAL APPARATUS CO., LTD., PNPMed, NuCare Inc. are some of the key market players profiled in this report.

