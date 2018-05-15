Gong Cha USA is Launching Bubble Tea Grapefruit Series on 15th May 2018

New York, USA – Gong Cha USA today is one of the most recognized bubble tea brands around the world. Known for quality tea and service, Gong Cha USA has withheld its reputation against many existing competitors. Founded in 2006 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gong Cha USA.

According to the President of http://www.GongChaUSA.com/, Anchal Lamba, “At Gong Cha USA, we believe in serving quality bubble tea. Our teas can be blended with a variety of fruits, toppings and creative mixes. Now We are launching the best ever Grapefruit series of Bubble Tea which contains Grapefruit green tea, Grapefruit Yogurt, Grapefruit Aiyu with White Pearl.”

Bubble Tea is a fun beverage, that’s based on many different types of teas, but that you can add an array of fruits, Tapioca pearls, jellies, puddings and many more. Bubble Tea can be made to a Milkshake or a Smoothie Bubble Tea that is originated from Taiwan.

Anchal Says, “We are as proud of having Bubble Tea in our country and in our culture as Taiwan is… Taiwan was where Boba / Bubble Tea was invented and founded. it was destined for the delicious and fun beverage that is to cross the oceans.”

Bubble Tea has had an immense impact in American culture. However, we credit the popularity of Bubble Tea in the USA to Gong Cha USA Franchise Opportunity.

They have several Gong Cha tea shops in New York City, which are all doing great and you can see that Bubble Tea has become a big part of New York City. Furthermore, Gong Cha also, has two shops in New Jersey.

Anchal Further Says, “Yes, you have read correctly… Premium Bubble Tea Brand has now expanded into Texas! In fact, there are six Gong Cha shops already operating in Houston, Dallas, Carrolton and Katy. Furthermore, there are two more, new shops opening up in Austin, Texas this Spring and Summer and a 3rd one opening up in Sugarland, Texas this Summer, which is right around the corner!”

Gong Cha has played a key role in Bubble Tea popularity in the USA.

2018 is turning out to be a big and great year for Gong Cha shops and the people who love their Bubble Tea! In addition, Gong Cha has now opened their first Bubble tea shop in Boston, Massachusetts! Approximately six months ago, Gong Cha opened their first shop in Chinatown in Boston, Massachusetts and they did better than great!

People will never abandoned their coffee, as it has become part of their daily routines and their life. However, this doesn’t mean that a person won’t try or even have a Bubble Tea beverage.

Since its establishment in 2006, Gong Cha has expanded to over 15 countries and 1500+ locations worldwide and growing. This includes Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Macau, Cambodia, Brunei, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA. In 2009, Gong Cha opened its first overseas franchise store in Hong Kong. The success of Gong Cha here was very important as it confirmed the brands success to consumers outside of Taiwan

Gong Cha’s continuous development around the world hasn’t affected its initial mission to provide every customer quality tea products. Our core values of quality, innovation and service have made Gong Cha the successful bubble tea brand it is today..

Contact:

Anchal Lamba

516-383-9000

gongchaus@gmail.com

http://www.gongchausa.com/

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA