Calcium Carbonate Market 2018 –Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Calcium Carbonate is colorless, odorless, insoluble, a crystalline substance widely used as a calcium supplement.

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented on the basis of the type as ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). The precipitated Calcium Carbonate is the leading segment due to its purity, compatibility, and particle size. The use of precipitated calcium carbonate is increasing in the paper industry because it enhances printing surface and brightness of paper. Although, precipitated Calcium Carbonate is pure and better as compared to ground calcium carbonate, the low price for ground calcium carbonate is likely to lead the Global Calcium Carbonate Market during the forecast period. However, the environmental issues pertaining to the limestone mining and replacement by kaolin may challenge the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the Global Calcium Carbonate Market are Omya AG (Switzerland), Imerys Pigments, Inc. (U.S.), Mineral Technologies Inc. (U.S.), United Mining Investments Co. (Saudi Arabia), Yuncheng Chemical Industrial CO., Ltd. (Taiwan), Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.), Zhejiang Jiande Longhua plastics Ltd. (China), MARUA CALCIUM CO., LTD. (Japan), GLC Minerals, LLC (U.S.), Calchem (India), Graymont Limited (U.S.), and FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO., LTD. (China).

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5383

Market Segmentation

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented on the basis of the Type, Application and Region.

Based on the Type, the Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC).

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented by its application into paper, paints & coatings, plastics, adhesives & sealants, water treatment, construction, and others.

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Global Calcium Carbonate Market is segmented into five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest emerging region on account of the growing paper & pulp, paints & coatings, and building & construction end-use industries in the region.

North America is the dominating region due to the high demand for the product from paper & pulp and food & beverage industries in the region.

The increasing demand for paints & coatings, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals are likely to drive the market in the European region.

The infrastructural activities in the GCC countries are expected to fuel the Calcium Carbonate Market growth in the Middle East & the African region.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/calcium-carbonate-market-5383

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com