Coated Fabrics Market – Trends, Growth Propellers, Segmentation and Top Players

Global Coated Fabrics Market size forecast is estimated at USD 22.57 billion by 2020; as per a new research report by HexaResearch, Inc. Increasing production of seat covers & airbags for automobile applications is likely to favor market growth. Strong demand for protective clothing applications across end-use industries such as military, medical, chemical processing and agriculture should drive industry revenue. Increase in infrastructure investments is likely to surge the demand for canopies, awnings and wall coverings.

Favorable government regulations for safety applications in end-use industries are likely to drive the demand. Stringent regulatory norms by CPSIA and EPA owing to environmental concerns against VOCs release may challenge industry growth.

Polymer based coated fabrics products dominated the overall demand and accounted for over 85% of the market share in 2013. They are relatively available at lower costs and are widely preferred used in residential & automotive applications. Fabric backed wall covering products are likely to witness highest gains with an estimated CAGR of 4.2% from 2014 to 2020.

Key report insights suggest:

Global coated fabrics market was estimated 3,400.2 million square meters in 2013 and may register 4,400.0 million square meters by 2020 growing with an estimated CAGR of 3.8% from 2014 to 2020.

Transportation application witnessed the highest demand and accounted for 34.8% of market share in 2013. Government initiative for safety norms for automobile applications coupled with increasing infrastructure developments for metros and railways are expected to drive demand for transportation applications. Furniture applications are anticipated to witness highest gains at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2014 to 2020.

Asia Pacific dominated the regional demand and accounted for 50% of the total share in 2013 and is expected witness highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization coupled with increase in automobile production particularly in China, India, Indonesia and Thailand is likely to surge coated fabrics demand.

Europe coated fabrics market is likely to grow moderately at 3.2% from 2014 to 2020. Polymer coated fabrics in Europe accounted for a major share of 87.0% in 2013 and are expected to witness steady gains over the forecast period.

Coated fabrics industry is not too consolidated with top six industry participants constituting around 26% of the market share. Key companies involved in this market are Omnova, Takata Corporation, Saint Gobain, Trelleborg AB, Spradling International, Bo-Tex Sales, ContiTech AG and Mauritzon Inc.

