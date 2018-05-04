Young author Shabaz Qazi publishes his debut novel ‘If We Ever Meet Again’ with Notion Press

Bangalore,5th May: Young author Shabaz Qazi has published his debut novel If We Ever Meet Again with India’s fastest growing publishing platform Notion Press.

Twenty-five-year-old Shabaz Qazi is an advocate by profession and currently practices in the courts of Gokak and the Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka. He is very passionate about literature and loves reading novels, stories and poems from across genres. Since his childhood he had been very passionately nurturing his passion for writing. He has written many articles, stories etc., but this book is his first attempt at writing novel.

The novel narrates the heartwarming story of Naina and Rehan. This story, enchanted by the touch of romance, is an emotional rollercoaster ride as unusual and unlike anything one has experienced before.

The story has been narrated by Lisa, a musician who is also the executor of Rehan’s Will after his death. After years of turmoil and confusion, Lisa meets Naina in Budapest. Till then Naina was not aware of Rehan’s feelings towards her, she used to consider him as her ‘Bhai-friend’. She is taken aback when she comes to know about Rehan’s feelings. She is even more surprised to know that Rehan has left something very special for her. Naina and Lisa undertake a journey down memories past, which could be best described as a feeling of saudade, as they try to find out the reasons behind Rehan’s death. The fast-paced gripping story line takes the readers through many unexpected twists and turns and it’s enthralling court scenes will sure keep the readers glued to the book.

Speaking about the book, Shabaz Qazi said, “We belong to a generation which strongly believes in the ‘move on’ mantra, but there are people who still believe in ‘Forever love’. My protagonist characters Naina and Rehan belong to the old school . This isn’t love story instead it’s a unique blender of unrequited love and immense betrayal. Through this I have aimed to tell a story which is very uncommon and edgy. I believe this story will surely move the readers.

