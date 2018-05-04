TRI Air Testing Helps Standardize Compressed Air Quality

Austin, Texas – TRI Air Testing, Inc , a compressed air/gas testing laboratory, will be an exhibiting sponsor at the BRC Global Standards Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, May 22-23, 2018. BRC Global Standards is a brand and consumer protection organization used in over 130 countries, with certification issued through a global network of accredited certification bodies. It has become a requirement of leading retailers, manufacturers and food service organizations. BRC Global Standards has consulted with TRI Air Testing in the past in regards to helping establish their regulatory specs for compressed air quality.

As of the beginning of 2018, FSMA has given the FDA new authority to review and authenticate critical system facility testing. The compressed air system many times is a critical system in a food or beverage manufacturing or packaging facility whether the air be used for direct product contact or is used indirectly. This new FSMA-type inspections are just the beginning for new regulations coming down the pipeline. FDA investigators will be scrutinizing and questioning the scientific validity of critical system test results. This will lead to in-depth documentation review of the laboratory testing. Customers of ingredient suppliers will also begin to look closer at how verification testing is being performed.

Jason Vandagriff, Associate Lab Director at TRI Air Testing states, “We want to be your partner in compressed air or purity gas testing for your facility. TRI works closely with all of the major food and beverage regulatory agencies and auditing firms to standardize compressed air quality. TRI Air Testing has the ability to test all contaminates within a compressed air system. On-site particle count and sizing ranging from 0.1 micron to 10 micron+ can be performed by our skilled technicians, along with the full range of microbial testing. In addition, condensed hydrocarbon (oil mist) and quantitative particulate gravimetric analysis can be performed down to an ISO-8573 class 1 clean room specification. Oil vapor and the full range of contaminates in gaseous form can be analyzed by our highly customized Gas Chromatograph instrumentation as well.”

Many governments, trade associations and certification bodies including SQF, BRC Global Standards, GFSI, and FSMA mandate testing of compressed air systems that come directly or indirectly into contact with your product. TRI Air Testing, Inc. is the industry leader in compressed air analysis, pioneered the science in 1975 and has extensive experience and expertise to assist with your facility with mandated compliance.

TRI Air Testing, an AIHA-LAP, LLC accredited laboratory, provides worldwide compressed air testing for fire service, SCUBA, OSHA, medical, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, food/beverage, industrial companies and the Government/Military. TRI Air Testing is dedicated to the highest standards of scientific analysis and pioneered the science of compressed air and gas testing. Offering the fastest turnaround time for this service, TRI strives to be a reliable partner with all customers to help them maintain high levels of quality in their processes. Please visit www.airtesting.com for further information.

