Global High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2015 to 2023

A circuit breaker is a mechanical switching device which is capable of making, carrying as well as breaking currents under normal circuit conditions. It is also capable of making and carrying currents for a specified time and breaking currents under specified abnormal circuit conditions, such as those of a short circuit. Electrical power transmission networks are protected and controlled by high voltage circuit breaker inside electrical grid substation. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset either manually or automatically in order to resume normal operation. Such circuit breakers also act as good conductors in closed position and good insulators in open position. High-voltage breakers are mostly solenoid-operated, with current sensing protective relays operated through current transformers. High voltage circuit breakers are those that are applied or that have a rating of 1000 volts or more. Such circuit breakers can be used for either indoor or outdoor applications. Circuit breakers are manufactured in varying sizes, from small devices that protect an individual household appliance up to large switchgear designed to protect high voltage circuits feeding an entire city. High voltage circuit breakers are further subdivided in to transmission class breakers which are rated as 123KV and above and distribution or medium voltage class that is lesser than 72KV circuit breakers. Such circuit breakers don’t generate over voltages at the time of switching.

Global High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market: Drivers and Restraints

Advancement of power system, need to lower the current quickly without generating an abnormal voltage, significant developments in high voltage transmission systems, increase in demand for high quality products and meeting of environmental requirements are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global high voltage circuit breaker market. High production cost along with higher prices are some of the factors hampering the growth of high voltage circuit breaker market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

Global High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market: Key Segments

The global high voltage circuit breaker market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the high voltage circuit breaker market is segmented into high-voltage vacuum circuit breaker, sulfur hexafluoride circuit breakers, air high voltage circuit breaker, oil high voltage circuit breaker and others. High-voltage vacuum circuit breaker is also used as a high voltage control switch. Vacuum circuit breakers usually offer many advantages as compared to other types of circuit breakers. SF6 circuit breakers are mostly used in indoor type primary sub stations. In high voltage circuit breaker oil is used, but mineral oil is preferable. It acts as a better insulating property than air. On the basis of application, the global high voltage circuit breaker market is segmented into construction, transportation, power generation and others. High voltage circuit breakers are very important for the function of modern electric power supply systems. They are also used in overhead transmission line switching, shunt reactor switching, transformer switching and generator switching. In addition, other different applications of high voltage circuit-breakers are small inductive current interruption, capacitive current interruption, short-line fault interruption and generator protection. Geographically, the high voltage circuit breaker market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global high voltage circuit breaker market are ABB Ltd, GE Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Shandong Taikai High-Volt Switchgear Co. Ltd and Xiamen Huadian Switchgear Co. Ltd among others.

