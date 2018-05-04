Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market to reach a market size of $185.8 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market is expected to attain a market size of $185.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The Aftermarket Sales market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Distribution Channel in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The OEM Sales market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The Radial market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Bias market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022).

The 4-Wheeler market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Type of Vehicle in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Heavy Vehicles market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the 2-Wheeler market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.8% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Automotive Tubeless Tire have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Michelin, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., and Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-automotive-tubeless-tire-market/

Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Segmentation

By Type

Radial

Bias

By Type of Vehicle

4-Wheeler

Heavy Vehicles

2-Wheeler

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket Sales

OEM Sales

By Geography

North America Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

US. Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Canada Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Mexico Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Rest of North America Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Europe Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Germany Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

UK. Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

France Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Russia Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Spain Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Italy Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Rest of Europe Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Asia-Pacific Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

China Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Japan Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

India Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

South Korea Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Singapore Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Australia Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

LAMEA Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Brazil Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Argentina Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

UAE Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Saudi Arabia Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

South Africa Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Nigeria Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Rest of LAMEA Automotive Tubeless Tire Market

Companies Profiled

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Michelin

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

