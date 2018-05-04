Aluminum-Free Food Pouch Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2027

A lot of changes are occurring in the food packaging system from the way the food is produced to how it is distributed, stored, processed and retailed. Food pouch are common flexible packaging formats for everyday food products. Aluminum-free food pouch has combined advantages of traditional, rigid food packaging with modern flexible material. Aluminum-free food pouch are designed for packaging of food and has numerous technical advantages. Packages are also required to be recyclable and easily disposable therefore most companies have switched to using the European and USA-patented Ensobarr barrier coating, replacing the traditional aluminum laminating in packaging boards with aluminum-free food pouch.

The aluminum-free food pouch with value added features continue to stimulate the growth for aluminum-free food pouch market globally, with spouted pouch and retort pouch posting fast gains. The aluminum-free food pouch market can be segmented on the basis of material type, pouch type, by its application and by region. On the basis of material type, the global aluminum-free food pouch market is segmented into flexible plastic which includes films and sheet, rigid plastic and others.

On the basis of pouch type, the global aluminum-free food pouch market can be segmented into flat pouch, stand up pouch and others. On the basis of application, the global aluminum-free food pouch market is segmented into vacuum, re-sealable, retort, spouted and stick market.

On the basis of region, the global aluminum-free food pouch market is segmented into North America, Europe and emerging countries of Asia Pacific. Many of the fresh food packaging companies are shifting to aluminum-free food pouch as it offers customization and provides immense scope to create new designs also the added advantages of aluminum-free food pouch such as non-toxicity and biodegradable properties, thus propelling the demand for aluminum-free food pouch across the aforementioned regions.

With the general use of packaging and development of modern techniques for food safety and commercialization, efficient packaging has become necessary for all food types from fresh produce to ready to eat meals. The aluminum-free food pouch also known as the alu-free pouch are designed to have numerous advantages which include superior barrier property, perfect air-tightness, optimal puncture resistance to preserve the organoleptic qualities of the food, diverse options for easy opening, rotoprinting to optimize product communication, customization of the pouch according to desired visual effects like glossy, matte, transparent etc. Comparatively packing of food in aluminum-free food pouch is much more convenient as users can view the contents in the pouch which is not possible in aluminum pouch. Also, aluminum reacts with the acids in acidic food, therefore most of the companies are opting for making aluminum-free food pouch.

The use of aluminum-free food pouch are widely accepted by the consumers as they are lightweight and easy to handle, in addition to being eco-friendly. In addition, aluminum-free food pouch are more cost effective as compared to aluminum pouch as they offer flexibility and ensure better shelf visibility, which is expected to augment the demand for aluminum-free food pouch globally.

By region, Asia Pacific is leads the aluminum-free food pouch market, owing to increasing number of middle class customers with greater spending power, who are more appealed toward cost-effective aluminum-free food pouch, especially in India and China. But this can only be credited due to high population in these countries and according to the per capita consumption of aluminum-free food pouch. The Europe and North America markets for aluminum-free food pouch market is followed by Asia-Pacific market.

Product innovation and expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by major players in the aluminum-free food pouch market. Some of the key players identified in the global aluminum-free food pouch market includes Astrapak Limited, Berry Plastic Corporation, Coveris, Mondi Group, and Sonoco. These companies provide aluminum-free food pouch as they have good expertise and more experience gained over the years which has improved their practices and processes to become more efficient.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.