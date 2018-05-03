Power Disc Ploughing Machine | Mini Tiller & Cultivator – KMW by Kirloskar

Power Disc Ploughing Machine – Mini Power Tiller & Cultivator is secondary tillage equipment, used mostly in dry lands for loosening the soil, and removal of crop roots and weeds, which provides you 3 Bottom Disc Plough, with disc size of 500 mm. It has working speed of 2.6 KMPH @ 2000 RPM. Enquire for more details.

