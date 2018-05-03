Manthan Celebrated 20 years of success

New Delhi 1st May 2018: MANTHAN is a non-profit organization working for the promotion of art & culture in the society celebrating 20 years of Manthan Kala Center. This evening is graced by Pankaj Udhas and his awesome Ghazal, @ Kamani Auditorium guest was mesmerized after listening to the songs.

The eminent guest were present at the event are Shahnaz Husain, CMD Shahnaz Group of Companies, Arti Mehra, Former mayor Delhi, Mr. Anil Khaitan, President PHD Chamber of Commerce and industry, Mr. Mukesh Gupta, Chairman Tourism Committee PHD Chamber of Commerce, Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin with Mrs. Sarin.

Manthan has also been working for the education of underprivileged blind girls. It has constructed a Media Research Centre in Delhi to provide vocational training to blind students and an Auditorium in Siliguri, West Bengal for blind students to stage their performances and conduct cultural events. NAB Manthan Research Centre in Delhi has just completed an innovative nine-month training program – ‘Discovering Hands’ wherein blind women were trained to detect breast cancer.

Manthan organizes many multi-faceted programs for it’s members and their children like grand Dandia nights involving participation of over 1500 people, plays involving famous T.V. and film artistes by acclaimed directors, sport events, car rallies, kavi sammelans featuring India’s best poets, fashion shows at embassies, talent evenings to showcase the talents of Manthan members. Manthan has also staged Krishna Janamutsav and Krishna Leela with décor and award-winning artists from Mathura and Vrindavan.

Since its inception, Manthan has crossed several milestones in its journey and has conducted an array of programmer including performances by senior artists for the cause.

Some prominent personalities who have been associated with Manthan include Sh. Javed Akhtar, Sh. Amjad Ali Khan, Smt. Hema Malini, Pandit Jasraj, Sh. Ghulam Ali, Smt. Vijayantimala Bali, Sh. Sonu Nigam, Sh. Abhijit, Sh. Udit Narayan, Smt. Phalguni Pathak, Sh. Lucky Ali, Smt. Poonam Dhillon, Sh. Sudesh Bhonsle, Smt. Sonali Bendre, etc.

The Manthan award for art and culture has been conferred on esteemed artistes like Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan, Javed Akhtar, Udit Narayan, etc. This year it is being given to Ghazal Samrat Pankaj Udhas.

Mrs.Sulochana Mansi, Chairperson Manthan “ Manthan is like a dream for me I have to nurture this organization like a child now we are celebrating wonderful 20 years with all the support of Manthan member it can be possible ”

Mukesh Gupta, Chairman Tourism Committee PHD Chamber of Commerce ”Manthan is doing excellent social works for the downtrodden people of the society. Cultural events and musical programs are also part of their activities. We believe that without any ticket, musical programs of such popular singers for the general public is also a great social service

About: Mrs. Sulochana Mansi Mrs. Sulochana Mansi is the founder and chairperson of 'Manthan', a non-profit organization for the promotion of art and culture- a renowned organization in India, having over 600 members. Manthan has recently completed 20 years of its existence…

Mrs. Mansi is a true philanthropist by heart. She earnestly wants to provide an opportunity for higher education for every girl and for every adult, the dignity of self-reliance and she has a burning desire to give back to society. She has conducted various camps like eye awareness, blood donation, family planning, heart care, hygiene and many more at a different place all over Delhi for the past 25 years. She has organized several community weddings and weddings of blind couples also.

Mrs.Mansi has been instrumental and a large donor in constructing an auditorium for blind children to perform in Siliguri, West Bengal. She also organizes dance, music, computer and craft classes for blind children. She was conferred with the Art Karat‘ women of substance award’ in 2016. An all-rounder, Mrs. Mansi is an asset to society.