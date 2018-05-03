Hikvision Sydney – Bigpack.com.au

Hikvision DS-2CD2355FWD-I 5MP Camera Reviewed by BigPack

Hikvision DS-2CD2355FWD-I is a 5MP Turret camera, from the latest Easy IP 3.0 range, and features Max. 2944 × 1656 @20fps output, H.265+ codec and EXIR night vision LEDs, 30m IR range, IP67 and IK10 ratings against weather and vandalism.

Hikvision Turret cameras are specifically designed and build for indoor and tough outdoor applications. Holding this camera in hand is a pleasure and get no sense of shortcoming in construction. Hikvision tends to only send us their top-end products to play with so it’s never hard to get excited about the high-quality cameras we tested.

Camera functions include day/night, IR cut filter and IR, backlight compensation, 120dB wide dynamic range, 3D digital noise reduction, Image Settings Support rotate mode. Brightness, contrast, saturation, and sharpness are adjustable via web, browser and client software. ROI (Region of Interest) supports 1 fixed region for main stream and sub stream separately. Support microSD/SDHC/SDXC card (128G) local storage, NAS (NFS, SMB/CIFS), ANR. Smart feature-set includes, behavior analysis, line crossing, intrusion detection, object removal detection, unattended baggage detection, face detection.

Now we come to the most important part of the review, the camera performance, we had the camera up for several days to test it across day and night, as well as a variety of lighting and weather conditions.

Hikvision DS-2CD2355FWD-I was tested in an average daytime scene that was not too bright or dark. At first glance, the picture looks really impressive with very sharp focus and excellent colour rendition. On closer inspection we really couldn’t find any problem with the camera’s performance in these lighting conditions, even the smallest details are defined and not pixelated.

Performance hold well as light levels fall. Noise in static scenes is very well controlled. We looked at a late afternoon scene with more shadows than the previous scene. With this little bit of extra shadow, the detail of the scene actually improved. The camera auto settings worked well, were able to balance much better across the scene, never being too dark or too bright.

At 5.56pm, the camera switches over into night mode. we have a play with this for a while, and IR is now activated. The shutter speed has slowed down too. The night vision test lasts few hours, its night vision looks quite impressive. Picture quality is decent and the night vision gives a clear view, not pixelated.

Hikvision DS-2CD2355FWD-I is ideal for a wide range of indoor and outdoor applications where high-quality video footage is required. We recommend our clients consider this camera as a budget option for any surveillance applications of either home use or small business use. The excellent physical specification makes the Hikvision DS-2CD2355FWD-I a worthy competitor in the turret camera market.