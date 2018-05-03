Global Tots Preschool – Providing Your Child with the Best Care

As we all know, a preschool is the very first and basic step of brain development of a child. A good playschool molds the brain of the kids like a soft clay that would be retained with them throughout their lives. It should provide them all the facilities and care that would be at par with that provided by their parents at home. So if you are also worried about searching a best preschool in Sembawang for your kid in Singapore, Global Tots is the best option for you. We aim to maximize the potential of your kid to the best possible extend. Since playschool is the first academic and outside learning year of your child, we understand its relevance and focus on the development of their brain and personality.

We keep in touch with the parents of our students to ensure that their kids, who spend their daytime with us in our school, are learning gradually over the span of time. We follow a holistic development approach for the kids, and provide them the best care, play and fun in a safe and nurturing environment. Our building at Jalan Hitam Manis is spread over two bungalows to provide the students the maximum possible space. Being the pioneer in providing best infant care in Sembawang, we follow brain development sessions for the kids those are based on reading and painting. Other than that, we also let them play the outdoor games in the park and water-play areas under the strict supervision.

We do our best to give the kids an environment similar to their homes. We share updates with the parents on the development of their kids. To attain this, we follow frequent parent-teacher meeting, excursions, exciting school events, concerts, and carnivals. We hold the position of best child care in Sembawang, and aim to develop a partnership with the parents, so that the kids can leverage from this collective measure. We have the chain of preschools that holds good reputation amongst our competitors. Our teachers and staff members hold all the relevant education and experience needed to provide the best care to the kids.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Global Tots Preschool

Email : ask@globaltots.com.sg

Phone No: 6564763231

Address: 3 Jalan Hitam Manis, Singapore 278418

Website: http://www.globaltots.com.sg/