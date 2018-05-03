estos strengthens their international business

Starnberg, 3/5/2018

As part of the management reorganization at estos in April 2018, international activities will also be reorganized. Alessandro Parisi, together with Hille Vogel, will take over the management of the subsidiary in the Netherlands, estos Benelux BV. Alessandro Parisi is currently managing director of the Italian subsidiary, estos Italia SRL. Hille Vogel is Vice president (Markets and Relations) at the parent company in Starnberg.

Both experienced executives will continue to build up their local teams by recruiting and training new employees. In addition, they will focus their activities on developing new businesses through qualified partners with technical expertise. A further task is the opportunity-driven development of new markets, especially in EMEA. The latest product generations of ixi-UMS and ProCall Enterprise are already available in ten language versions. Short-term adaptations for new languages are possible. The portfolio also includes estos ECSTA CTI middleware products for IP Centrex and cloud-based voice solutions. More information can be found at www.estos.de (https://www.estos.com/?utm_campaign=ex_she_prgateway_kw18_bezhalt&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=prgateway)