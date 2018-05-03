Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Trends and Dynamics 2018 – 2023

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market – Overview:

Disaster Recovery as a Service or DRaaS, a comprehensive third-party service offers back up of all vital data, line-of-business applications and platforms on cloud and on-premise resources and also helps to recover it from system disasters easily, making it further accessible. Worldwide, businesses & enterprises are growing & increasing in numbers so is the amount of data they generate, growing minute by minute.

This overwhelming amount of data is often vulnerable to the breech/cyber theft as well as to the data loss (system disaster). While the issue of data theft is tackled by taking the measures of cyber security, companies get fumbled when it comes to securing the data loss, occurred due to the various reasons such as hardware/software failure, human error or kinds of natural disaster.

Accrediting the potential of the DRaaS market to grow & expand further in the years to come; Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2023. MRFR, in its analysis, asserts that the global Disaster Recovery as a Service market will accrue approx. USD 21 Billion by 2023, registering a massive CAGR of 44% during 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Amazon Web Services (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Sungard Availability Services (U.S.),

VMware Inc. (U.S.),

Cable & Wireless Communications (U.K.),

Cisco Systems (U.S.),

HP Enterprises Company (U.S.),

Treo Information Technology (Turkey) and NTT Communications (Japan) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market- Competitive Analysis

The embryonic market of Disaster Recovery as a Service appears to be fiercely competitive and fragmented. Several large and small key players are churning the competition to gain competitive edge accounting for a substantial market share. Collaboration, Acquisition, partnership, product/ technology launch & expansion, remain the prevailing strategies of market players.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

April 11, 2018 – InterVision Systems, LLC (US), a leading global provider of IT solutions, infrastructure, and services for the cloud ecosystem announced acquisition of Bluelock (US), a notable company for DRaaS & Managed Hosting The deal intent to enable organizations to thrive with next-generation IT, which will allow InterVision to expand its DRaaS with an industry leader, Bluelock.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market- Segmentation

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; MRFR analysis is segmented into 5 key dynamics

By Service Types : Comprises – Real Time Replication, Backup, Data Security, Professional Services, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, and System Integration among others.

By Service Providers : Cloud Service Provider, Managed Service Provider, Telecom & Communication Service Provider, among others.

By Deployments : Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud among others.

By Verticals : Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Media, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, and Government among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segment – professional services by Service Types is projected to generate high growth rate owing to the increasing business needs like training and consultation, support and maintenance and system integration.

Whereas attributing to the proven capabilities Backup Services as a reliable and scalable solutions for disaster recovery, the segment is expected to acquire the largest market share.

