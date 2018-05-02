SHUKR Celebrates Another Successful Spring Season With Abayas Leading The Sales

Over the years, SHUKR has seen an increase in global styles as it attracts a loyal base of Muslim women searching for abayas and clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has recently announced its Spring collection which looks to be just as successful as anticipated. SHUKR, one of the first Islamic clothing companies to cater to Muslims in the West, has always separated itself from competitors by offering specific and appropriate seasonal collections.

At the forefront of its collection is their wide range of abayas. SHUKR abayas are unique because they offer a hybrid between traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. The Islamic dresses incorporate simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in any country.

“Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR. “However, even when dressing up for special occasions, Muslim women like to look dignified and modest, as well as beautiful, in their clothing.”

What Muslim women have loved about the recent Spring collection is that each abaya is designed with their needs in mind. From geometric designs to soft pastels to beautiful embroidery, each abaya is uniquely designed for both comfort and style. Several SHUKR abayas are also nursing friendly, featuring zippers or buttons on the chest for an easier experience.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.ShukrOnline.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com