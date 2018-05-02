Global Laminate Flooring Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Laminate Flooring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Laminate Flooring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Laminate Flooring market status and forecast, categorizes the global Laminate Flooring market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Global Laminate Flooring market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

CLASSEN Group

Tarkett

Armstrong Corporate

Power Dekor

Nature

Kastamonu Entegre

Formica Group

Homenice

Mannington Mills

Wineo

Samling Group

Swiss Krono Group

Egger

Camsan

Alsafloor SA

Beaulieu International Group

Der International Flooring

Kronoflooring

Meisterwerke

Kaindl Flooring

Shiyou Timber

Hamberger Industriewerke

Range Gunilla Flooring

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

Terrssun Flooring

HDM

Faus Group

Parador GmbH

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Crystal Laminate Flooring

Embossed Laminate Flooring

Moulding Press Laminate Flooring

Square Parquet Laminate Flooring

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

No-Residential

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Laminate Flooring Market Research Report 2018

1 Laminate Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laminate Flooring

1.2 Laminate Flooring Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Laminate Flooring Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Laminate Flooring Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Crystal Laminate Flooring

1.2.4 Embossed Laminate Flooring

1.2.5 Moulding Press Laminate Flooring

1.2.6 Square Parquet Laminate Flooring

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Laminate Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Laminate Flooring Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 No-Residential

1.4 Global Laminate Flooring Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Laminate Flooring Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Laminate Flooring (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Laminate Flooring Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…..

7 Global Laminate Flooring Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Mohawk Industries

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Mohawk Industries Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Shaw Industries

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Shaw Industries Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 CLASSEN Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 CLASSEN Group Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Tarkett

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Tarkett Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Armstrong Corporate

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Armstrong Corporate Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Power Dekor

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Power Dekor Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Nature

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Nature Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Kastamonu Entegre

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Kastamonu Entegre Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Formica Group

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Formica Group Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Homenice

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Laminate Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Homenice Laminate Flooring Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Mannington Mills

7.12 Wineo

7.13 Samling Group

7.14 Swiss Krono Group

7.15 Egger

7.16 Camsan

7.17 Alsafloor SA

7.18 Beaulieu International Group

7.19 Der International Flooring

7.20 Kronoflooring

7.21 Meisterwerke

7.22 Kaindl Flooring

7.23 Shiyou Timber

7.24 Hamberger Industriewerke

7.25 Range Gunilla Flooring

7.26 Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

7.27 Terrssun Flooring

7.28 HDM

7.29 Faus Group

7.30 Parador GmbH

