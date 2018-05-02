YT Research Group recently published a report on “Global Electroretinography Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”.
An ERG is a device that measures the functional ability of the retina to respond to light; essentially testing to see if it is working properly. A sophisticated contact lens is placed on the eye and connected to a computer. A light is flashed at the eye and every time the light flashes, the retina should react and a wave that is captured on the computer. An ERG is used prior to cataract surgery to ensure that there is enough retinal function to warrant surgery as well as to make the diagnosis of different diseases of the retina.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Electroretinography in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
LKC Technologies, Inc
Diagnosys LLC
Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.
Diopsys, Inc.
Roland-consult
Metrovision
CSO Italia
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Clinical Use
For Research
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Fixed ERG
Portable ERG
