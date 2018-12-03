Vivi Puppy’s Petstagram & Catstagram Manufacturer In Korea

Vivipuppy Established in 2015, petstagram manufacturer Korea, we are offering quality products and accessories, pet bowl, catstagram, dogstagram in supplier Korea. We supply many countries. Always use eco-friendly and functional materials to move toward friendly and easy to approach.

Wood edition:

Change the direction of the frame.

Change the position of the frame.

Combine wood and fabric.

Change the fabric pattern.

Joy of Eating:

The four types of characters are great and stylish, lovely and nobly produced.

Friendly Sha-sha

Sensible Coco

Lovely Lulu

Cool Hund

Healthy Fragrance:

Vivi Puppy’s wood products use birch plywood and the highest E zero (E0) grade of furniture materials.

The soft off-white, the sophistication of fine wood, wood grain, and the soft touch, are all part of nature’s mystery.

Creative Block Structure

The house is completed by interconnecting seven bodies and one cover.

Convenient Usability:

A great deal of sophistication and convenience are put into the design.

You can feel it while using the product.

Graduated ruler to check the amount of food

Tableware adjustable to companion animal’s eye level

Design easy to put in and take out Fantastic angle and eye level

No Risk of Harm

Foam materials absorb impact so that neither the companion animal nor the person is hurt.

Temperature Stability

Because of its thermal insulation, it can last a long time with a cooling mat or a heating mat.

Reduces and Expands

It can be reduced or expanded depending on the growth and size of the companion animal.

Looks Good All the Time

The seven bodies are interchangeable with each other and can hide scratches, ensuring cleanliness and endurance.

We are manufacturer Unique Wooden Dog House in Korea and Dogstagram Supplier Korea. Vivi Puppy’s wood products use birch plywood and the highest E zero (E0) grade of furniture materials. The soft off-white, the sophistication of fine wood, wood grain, and the soft touch, are all part of nature’s mystery. A great deal of sophistication and convenience are put into the design. You can feel it while using the product.