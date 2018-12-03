The Berkley Center Celebrates its Fertility Care Success Rate

With over twenty-one years of dedication to fertility care, The Berkley Center for Reproductive Wellness, NYC’s leading complementary medicine fertility clinic is celebrating the successful treatment of 20 women between the ages of 38 and 42 throughout last year, who were able to conceive with their own eggs. This achievement was possible thanks to an acupuncture and herbal medicine combined methodology, which can greatly enhance a low chance of natural conception.

Mike Berkley, L.Ac., FABORM, Board Certified herbalist and licensed acupuncturist, has developed and refined a standard at The Berkley Center to treat patients and improve egg quality and lining quality, as well as other factors that may influence infertility, by uniting acupuncture protocols and Chinese herbal medicine proprietary formulas to directly and positively affect egg quality and reproductive function.

As age can impact infertility as well as other factors, such as hormonal imbalances or other conditions, women belonging to older age groups typically undergo a longer than standard treatment, between 8 and 12 months, and they receive personalized herbal medicine formulas during treatment. Over the last year, The Berkley Center has helped women, that were initially given a 1-3% chance of conception, achieve pregnancy.

This individualized holistic approach improves blood-flow (hemodynamics) to the reproductive organs, thereby improving egg and lining quality, which are necessary factors for a successful natural pregnancy. The Berkley Center has established partnerships with nutritionists and reproductive practitioners to thoroughly assess the patient’s needs.

