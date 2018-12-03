Technological Growth and Development of Lawn and Garden Consumables Market – Global Overview

Lawn and garden consumable market include products such as fertilizers, pesticides and seeds among others, which are used in lawn and gardens. Lawn and garden consumable products are primarily utilized in application areas namely residential and commercial. Fertilizer is the most dominant product segment for lawn and garden consumables and the trend is expected to continue in the near future.

Increase in the number of middle class and high income group population has been a major factor driving demand for larger lawns and gardens. In addition, rising demand for landscaping is expected to further fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, environmental and health hazards associated with several products such as fertilizers and pesticides has been a major restraint for the industry. Low cost and eco-friendly products are expected to offer huge growth opportunity in the market.

North America led the global lawn and garden consumable market in terms of market share owing to the huge demand from U.S. Increasing demand for food gardening is expected to drive the market for seeds in the developed economies of North America and Europe. On account of increasing number of middle class population in the developing economies of Asia Pacific region, Asia Pacific is expected to the fastest growing region for the next six years. Increasing demand from South America and Middle East countries is expected to drive the demand for lawn and garden consumables in the RoW region.

Major players in the lawn and garden consumable market include Pennington Seed Inc., Ace Hardware Corporation, Barenbrug USA Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Grant Laboratories Inc., Dow Chemical Company, APEX Nursery Fertilizer, DuPont (EI) de Nemours, EM Matson Jr. Company Inc., Ferry-Morse Seed Company and Griffin Industries Inc. among others.

