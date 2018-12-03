Sodium Methoxide Market Competitive Situation and Trends Report by 2025

3rd December 2018– Global Sodium Methoxide Market is segmented, By product Type into Caustic soda, Methanol as Raw Materials, Sodium Metal, Methanol as Raw Materials. Sodium Methoxide is a compound with molecular formula CH3ONa. It is also termed as Sodium methylate. This is a colorless solid, white to pale yellow in color, present in the powdered form; and a chemical compound, which is formed by the process of deprotonation of the methanol; or also, it is produced by the exothermic reaction within the elemental sodium and methanol; which is a widely used reagent in the industry and the chemical laboratory.

Browse Full Research Report @https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/sodium-methoxide-methylate-market

Sodium methoxide is used as the catalyst in the production of the biodiesel. It is a flammable compound, but not explosive. When exposed to high heat it can be decomposed. It is available in the liquid and solid form; for e.g. vitamin A1, B1, trimethoprim, analytical reagents, chemical reagents and sulfadiazine, and others. Also, the sodium methoxide is used as an initiator of the anionic additions of polymerization with an ethylene oxide forming a polyether with high molecular weight. Methanol and ethanolare the alcohols wherein sodium methoxide is soluble. On the other hand, the same sodium methoxide is insoluble in toluene and benzene. Sodium Methoxide Market is segmented, By Application into Edible Catalysts and Analytical Reagent Industry, Pharmaceutical Industries, Biodiesel Industry, and Others.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin American region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England, and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the overall market globally. In the Asia-Pacific region China dominates with respect to both – consumption and production. There is higher demand in China India due to the growing need; along with increase in the research and developmental activities over here.Sodium Methoxide Market Key Players include DuPont, BASF, Evonik, SMOTEC Plus, Desatec, Gelsenchem Chemical, Shilpa Medicare, Xusheng Chemical, Jingying Fine Chemical, Senxuan, Huixin Chemical, Henan Xingyang Sodium Methoxide, Supra Group, Anhui Jinbang Medicine Chemical, Sky Chemical, Hengfa Chemical, Quanzhou Henghe Chemical, Lantai Industry and Jiangsu Tianhong Chemical.

Request a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/sodium-methoxide-methylate-market/request-sample

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: https://marketresearchinsightsweb.wordpress.com