Smart Cattle Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2018 to 2028

The advent of Internet of Things has connected every person on the planet and the technology is now moving towards connecting animals and objects. IoT has created many opportunities for the agriculture industry, which has led to the development of ‘the internet of cattle’, known as ‘smart cattle’ wherein cattle is attached with sensors that accumulate data and analyze weather the cattle is sick, lost, trapped or deceased. This technology includes several sensors, including GPS for location tracking, an accelerometer for disease detection and a temperature sensor to determine whether the cattle is dead or alive. With the help of smart cattle, herds can now be connected to the cloud with drones as mobile base stations, which also deliver information through pictures.

The increasing demand for dairy food products, low availability of farm lands and declining dairy and beef industry are driving the adoption of smart cattle in the market. The high adoption of connected technology for business advantage and investments in research and development and infrastructure are key trends observed in the market. Vendors in the market are developing smart pills, wireless sensors and designing new location technologies to leverage framers from livestock losses.

Smart Cattle Market: Drivers and Restraints

Smart cattle enable sensors to detect if cattle are dead or not because dead cattle can spread disease to other animals. This helps farmers to bring efficiency in their agriculture business by saving other animals from any injury. Also, the pictures clicked through drones can provide information about the herd such as the quality of pasture grass or the number of newly born calves. The efficiency achieved in agriculture business in terms of information and time is driving the adoption of smart cattle in the market.

Lack of skilled labor in the agriculture and farming industry and the high cost of investment in new technology hinder the growth of the smart cattle market. Unfamiliarity of new technology is further hampering the adoption of new technologies.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6894

Smart Cattle Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the smart cattle market on the basis of components:

Heat Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Motion Sensor

Drones

Base Stations

Others

Segmentation of the smart cattle market on the basis of deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Smart Cattle Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include BT Group, Vital Herd, Inc., PTC, True North Technologies, DairyMaster, Moocall Ltd., AfiMilk, Ltd., AgVis, SCR Dairy and Microsoft Corporation

Regional Overview

Europe is expected to be the largest market for smart cattle. Majority of smart cattle vendors such as Moocall Ltd. and AgVis are based in Europe. This can be attributed to the highly developed dairy and agriculture industries in the region. The market in North America and SEA and other APAC regions is expected to witness growth as well.

Read Comprehensive Overview with TOC of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6894