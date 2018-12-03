Global Phytonutrients Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Phytonutrients Market (by type (carotenoids, flavonoids, phenolic compounds, phytosterols and other), application (pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care and hygiene, animal nutrition and human nutrition)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Phytonutrients. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Phytonutrients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Phytonutrients growth factors.

The forecast Phytonutrients Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Phytonutrients on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global phytonutrients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Plant contain thousands of natural chemicals, and these chemical are called phytonutrients or phytochemicals. Phytonutrients provide significant benefits to humans, who eat plant-based foods. Phytonutrient-rich foods include colorful fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, tea, whole grains, and many spices. Additionally, these chemicals help to protect human from germs, fungi, bugs, cholesterol, and other threats and keep the body working properly. Phytonutrients are chemicals produced by plants through primary or secondary metabolism activities. More than 25,000 phytonutrients are found in plant foods. Some phytonutrients have more health benefits as carotenoids, ellagic acid, flavonoids, resveratrol, glucosinolates, and phytoestrogens. More than 600 carotenoids provide yellow, orange, and red colors in fruits and vegetables. Carotenoids act as antioxidants in the human body. Ellagic acid is generally found in a number of berries and other plant foods, such as strawberries, raspberries, and pomegranates. Ellagic acid helps to fight against cancer in several different ways.

The market for phytonutrients is mainly driven by the growing demand for food supplements from the food & beverage industry. Phytonutrients are widely used in the food & beverages industry as a nutrient additive in bakery products, yogurts, spreads, margarine, sausages, milk, and spicy sauces. Changing lifestyles and food habits among consumers is boosting the demand for phytonutrients products in developing countries. Enormous health benefits of phytonutrients due to their anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-oxidant properties are also helping to grow this market. Change in consumption pattern and increasing disposable income of the global consumers are fuelling the growth of phytonutrients market. However, the excessive intake of phytonutrients have some adverse effects on the human body.

On the basis of region, North America is the leading player in this market globally, due to the presence of a large number of phytonutrients manufacturing companies. Additional consumers in this market are more aware of the health benefits about the phytonutrients compared to other regions. Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the high adoption rate of phytonutrients among middle-class consumers. Additionally, growing disposable income among young consumer is boosting the growth of this market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global phytonutrients market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the global phytonutrients market is categorized into carotenoids, flavonoids, phenolic compounds, phytosterols and other. On the basis of application, the global phytonutrients market is categorized into pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care and hygiene, animal nutrition and human nutrition.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global phytonutrients market such as Raisio PLC, Chr. Hansen, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont Inc., Döhler GmbH, Takasago International Corporation, Kemin Industries, Inc. and Pharmachem Laboratories, LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global phytonutrients market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of phytonutrients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the phytonutrients market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the phytonutrients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

