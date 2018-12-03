Emergence Of Solar Powered Boats

Usage of solar energy is picking up as the latest trend in the sightseeing transportation market to control pollution. Solar electric boats comprise solar panels, lithium-ion battery packs, battery management systems, control panel LED Lighting charger, dual 25KW motors, DC/DC converter, and computerized central systems. Tourism companies are using the solar electric boats for sightseeing to save energy, cost and reduce air and water pollution. Lite-On Clean Energy built the first sightseeing solar electric boats for Love River in Taiwan.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE SIGHTSEEING TRANSPORTATION & SUPPORT ACTIVITIES FOR TRANSPORTATION GLOBAL MARKET AT $2 TRILLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest geographic region in the market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market. The USA was the largest country accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global sightseeing transportation & support activities for transportation market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, most customers now expect service providers to accept payment through digital wallets and individuals having to tender hard cash has become a thing of past. With the development of applications like Apple pay, transportation service providers are willing to offer platforms for varied payments. As customers become more aware of contactless bank cards and mobile payments, adoption of virtual payment technologies is expected to rise significantly. For example, in the UK, 46.1 million contactless card transactions were made in December 2014.

The sightseeing transportation & support activities market is segmented into Scenic And Sightseeing Transportation; and Support Activities For Transportation.

Scenic And Sightseeing Transportation establishments in this industry are primarily engaged in providing recreational transportation, such as sightseeing or dinner cruises, steam train excursions, horse-drawn sightseeing rides, air-boat rides or hot-air balloon rides.

Support Activities For Transportation establishments in this industry are primarily engaged in providing services to other transportation establishments.

