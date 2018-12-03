Different Uses Of SMS API PHP That Grows Your Business Revenue

What do you think of when you think of text messaging? Text SMS for friends and family, but in businesses it can be widely used for a variety of purposes. Texts have an incredible 98% open rate compared to email just 22%, and it can be received by anyone regardless of the smartphone. More and more business owners, entrepreneurs have realized that it is an effective method of communication. To help your business to get most of out, we have got something for you.

The advent of bulk SMS APIs has made the task of sending bulk SMS more easier because companies are now able to send texts from their own business management, account management, HRM, CRM, websites or mobile apps system. Within a few seconds, they can send timely updates to their targeted group of people. Many leading providers have launched a variety of APIs in languages Java, Php, Asp.net, C# etc. You can integrate it with the developer sample code into your system without any hassle.

With the bulk SMS API PHP in India, PHP designed software, websites and other application can share any information with recipients. However, there are few ways to use text messaging services into your enterprise-

1. Marketing Texts-

This is the first most thing people think of bulk SMS. Promotional text messages regarding products and services to your customer base allow you to send product information, specialties and blockbuster deals that add value to them and prompt them to purchase a good from you.

With the API Integration, you can straightforwardly send any deals to your prospects to increase sales of your company.

Marketing SMS best example: ‘’Hi Harry, Come in-store anytime this weekend to grab summer sizzle special offer and get buy 1 get 1 free on all selected items. OPTOUT to 54545’’.

2. Automated reminders-

Automated reminders via SMS on mobile numbers are scheduled to remind customers that have nearby events or meeting on this date or time or month. This ensures that customers will don’t forget about the important things. Businesses can lose out revenues if they can’t provide this facility to their buyers or other people in the database.

Automated reminder best example: Your home loan monthly EMI is due.. Pay with the easiest way http://bit.ly/1GbfCti. If already paid, please ignore.

3. Security authentication

SMS ensures high security of account and any online gateways. It is effective for completing quick security checks. With a verification code on the owner, the handset may prevent companies from fraud or hackers.

SMS ensures high security of account and any online gateways. It is effective for completing quick security checks. With a verification code on the owner, the handset may prevent companies from fraud or hackers.

Security authorization best example: Your verification code is 6*****. Please enter it into the field for login into Uco eBanking.

So, these are the most common uses of SMS for business. Hopefully, you have gained enough idea how to make the use of SMS marketing services to increase revenues.