Compression Veterinary Bandages Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2027

Veterinary bandages are necessary medical supply for pet owners and veterinary clinics or hospitals. These bandages are used to care from major and minor injuries to the animals. Compression veterinary bandage are used for the animals to prevent the bandage from falling out. These compression veterinary bandages provide effective level of compression and sustained result. The purpose of pressure or compression veterinary bandage is to control bleeding, provide support to an injured limb, minimize the swelling, protect a wound from getting contaminated and absorb fluids from a wound. Compression veterinary bandages comes in a broad range of packs and colours.

Compression Veterinary Bandages Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global compression veterinary bandages market is expected to be driven by the increasing focus of people on taming their farm animals and pets. With the advancement in the technology, companies have developed compression veterinary bandages and products that stick to itself and does not require any extra substance. Development of advanced compression veterinary bandages and better care products is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Rise in the number of companies that are manufacturing the products for animals care is also expected to drive the growth of compression veterinary bandages market. Rising trend of horse racing is also expected to drive the market of compression veterinary bandages as this helps to remove toxins and lymph fluid along with managing swelling as horse legs can swell after a long day of standing and racing.

Compression Veterinary Bandages Market: Segmentation

The global compression veterinary bandages market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of product type the global compression veterinary bandages market can be segmented into:

Long Stretch or Elastic Bandages

Short Stretch or Low Elasticity Bandages

Multicomponent Multilayer Bandages

On the basis of animal type the global compression veterinary bandages market can be segmented into:

Companion Animals or Pets

Farm Animals

On the basis of distribution channel the global compression veterinary bandages market can be segmented into:

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Compression Veterinary Bandages Market: Overview

The global compression veterinary bandages market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Rising horse racing craze among people is one the reason for the growth in compression veterinary bandages market. As after long day of standing and racing horse get tired, so compression veterinary bandages are used to reduce the swelling in the legs of horse by removing lymph fluid. Horses have about 8,000 lymph nodes making them more prone to the development of swelling. Increasing focus of owner on providing better care to their animals and commercialization of animal trading is also expected to drive the growth of compression veterinary bandages market as, owners want their animals to keep healthy. Companion animals segment is expected to show a better growth as people are emotionally attached to their pets leading to the higher growth in compression veterinary bandages market.

Compression Veterinary Bandages Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global compression veterinary bandages market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific compression veterinary bandages market is dominating the global market as, this region has highest number of animals and animals trading is more common in the region. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to continue to dominate the market of compression veterinary bandages market. Middle East and Africa region is also expected to show significant growth in compression veterinary bandages market as this region has trend of horse racing.

Compression Veterinary Bandages Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global compression veterinary bandages market are, EquiCrown, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Millpledge Pharmaceuticals, Andover Healthcare, Inc., and America’s Acres Health & Safety Products. These companies are focusing on development of compression veterinary bandages specific for the animals such as, specialized bandages for horses.