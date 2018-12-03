China Lithium Ion Battery Market Research Report: Ken Research

How is lithium-ion battery Market Performing in China?

The lithium-ion battery market of china is at its growth stage. China is one the major producers of the lithium-ion batteries across the globe.

China accounted approximately ~% share in the global lithium-ion battery production, whereas U.S. accounted a mere share of ~% as of June 2017.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market In China is largely dominated by the use energy vehicle for domestic purpose and overseas shipments followed by consumer electronics and grid energy storage applications. China Lithium-ion battery market size in terms of sales revenue (value) increased from CNY ~ billion in 2012 to CNY ~ billion in 2017 at a positive CAGR of ~% during the period 2012-2017. The market witnessed a rapid growth during the review period primarily due to surge in demand of lithium-ion batteries from production and sales of new energy vehicles (electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles).

There has been a tremendous increase in the use of lithium-ion batteries for new applications such as power tools, portable charger, communications equipments, wearable devices, drones and many others.

Production (Volume): China Lithium-ion battery market size in terms of production volume increased at a CAGR of ~% during the period 2012-2017. The market witnessed the growth from ~ Billion units in the year 2012 to ~ billion units in the year 2017.

Output (Volume): China lithium-ion battery market in terms of production output (capacity) has increased positively from ~GWh in the year 2012 to ~ GWh in the year 2017 at a CAGR of ~% during the above period. The Chinese government added a policy support (NEVs) features in order to support and promote the usage of domestic new energy vehicles which further led to the surge in the demand of the lithium-ion batteries in the country during the review period 2012-2017.

What Are Key Applications of Lithium Ion Battery?

Power Storage: Power storage batteries used in electric vehicles contributed a share of ~% in the total sales revenue during the year 2017. In terms of Output volume the power storage contributed ~ in 2017 with ~ GWh output volume.

Consumer Electronics: Consumer electronics segment has contributed a share of ~% in terms of revenue and consumer electronics segment registered a growth of ~% during the period 2016 to 2017. However, in terms of output volume consumer electronics held a share of ~% in 2017 with output volume of ~ GWh. The consumer electronics segment includes lithium-ion batteries manufactured for products such as computers, notepads, digital cameras, smart watches, smart phones and others.

Energy Storage: In energy storage segment telecom towers dominated the market in terms of output volume generated in the year 2017 and contributed a major share of ~%. The demand for lithium ion batteries in energy storage segment in China majorly comes from the push from telecom sector to power telecom towers and other services in the country.

What is the Major Segment of lithium-ion battery market?

Application of Lithium-ion battery is one of the major segments of the market. It contains various segments into it such as consumer electronics, power storage and energy storage.

Portable charger dominated the consumer electronics market in terms of output volume generated by the lithium-ion batteries. In 2017, portable charger accounted ~% of the share out of the total output volume generated in consumer electronics market. Portable chargers are majorly used for re-charging smart phones, notepads; Bluetooth enabled portable speakers along with Bluetooth headphones and other electronic devices.

In terms of Output Volume generated, electric cars have dominated the lithium-ion power battery segment as it accounted a share of ~% in the year 2017. Sale of electric vehicles (BEV and PHEV) in China reached ~ in the year 2017 which remains highest among all other countries such as US, France Japan and others; this further augmented the lithium-ion battery market in China. The prominent companies manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for EV includes such as BYD, Zhongtai automobiles, Jianghuai automobiles, Beiqi New energy and others.

In energy storage segment telecom towers dominated the market in terms of output volume generated in the year 2017 as it contributed a major share of ~%. The demand for lithium ion batteries in energy storage segment in China majorly comes from the push from telecom sector to power telecom towers and other services in the country. Major Battery Manufactures includes BYD, Guoxuan High Tech, YinLong New Energy, CATL, China BAK Battery and others.

Keywords:-

China Lithium Ion Battery Market

Electric Vehicles Sales China

China Consumer Electronics Market

Energy Storage Market China

Power Storage Market China

Mobile Phone Battery China

China Lithium Ion Battery Life

China Electric Vehicle Battery Market

China Lithium Ion Battery

China Battery Market

Lithium Ion Electric Vehicles

China Lithium Ion Battery

Export Lithium Ion Battery China

Lithium Ion Production In China

Lithium Ion Mobile Battery China

Lithium Ion Battery Industry In China

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/china-lithium-ion-battery-market/174223-103.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/global-lithium-ion-battery-separator-materials-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/147104-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/north-america-lithium-ion-battery-separator-materials-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/147105-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-lithium-ion-battery-separator-materials-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/147108-101.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249