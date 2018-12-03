Alzheimer’S Disease Treatment Market by Drug Type, Route of Administration, End-Users and Geographical Regions. Key Players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Eisai Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Alzheimer Disease Treatment Market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is dominated by factors such as increase in healthcare spending and R&D investments in the global Alzheimer’s research, expiration of patents, and entry of new generics into the market expected to fuel the market. Similarly, the discovery of new disease modifying drugs, and presence of vast last-stage pipeline drugs expected to boost the growth of Alzheimer’s disease treatment market over the forecast period.

However, the limited number of treatment options, challenges in precise diagnosis and even detection of Alzheimer’s disease, and lack of funding from government in developing economies for research might hamper the growth of global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, the high degree of research failure and uncertainty within the R & D of Alzheimer’s disease treatment drugs might hinder the growth of Alzheimer’s disease treatment market.

The global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, end users and geographical regions.

North America have the largest market for Alzheimer’s disease treatment

North America have the largest market for Alzheimer’s drugs. According to the American Alzheimer’s Association, almost 5 Mn adults are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and due to the increasing aging populations, it may expect to grow in future. Similarly, increasing coverage of Alzheimer’s disease by Medicare, an insurance program encourages more Alzheimer’s patients to seek medical treatment, expected driving market growth.

According to Alzheimer’s Association UK, there are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK in 2015 which is expected to increase to approximately 1 Mn during forecasting period which expected to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the European Alzheimer’s disease treatment market.

Some of the players in global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Eisai Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Lundbeck A/S (Denmark)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Forest Laboratories (U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Notable market development-

In January 2015, Johnson & Johnson partnered with Swiss biopharma AC Immune to develop a therapeutic vaccine for the development of anti-tau Alzheimer’s vaccine.

Technological advancements and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the global prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease will triple among elderly patients, and the prevalence increases to 13.8 million by 2050. Lost patents of drug molecules and few more expected lose patents in near future, which is expected to create market opportunity for generic players. Majority of drugs in pipeline failed in the late stage of clinical trials, for instance, Eli Lilly’s Solanezumab and Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson’s Bapineuzumab have failed to prove the disease-slowing effects in the late-stage of clinical trials.

Moreover, in 2014, FDA has approved cholinesterase inhibitors (Exelon, Aricept, and Razadyne) and memantine for the treatment of cognitive symptoms in Alzheimer disease.

Researchers are considering new methods to treat Alzheimer’s disease to address the Alzheimer’s disease market needs. The current drugs in the market help mask the symptoms but they do not stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. There are several promising drugs in developmental and testing stage for Alzheimer’s disease, but researchers need more funding of research to ensure that fresh ideas continue to fill the pipeline.

Detailed segmentation

By drug type

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Others

By route of administration

Oral

Implants

Others

By end-users

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By geographical regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

