Acrylonitrile Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

Our latest research report entitled Acrylonitrile Market (by end user (acrylic fibers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Acrylonitrile. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Acrylonitrile cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Acrylonitrile growth factors.

The forecast Acrylonitrile Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Acrylonitrile on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global acrylonitrile market is projected to reach USD xx.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of x.xx% from 2017 to 2023.

The global acrylonitrile market was sized over USD xx billion in 2015. The global acrylonitrile market is projected to reach USD xx.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of x.xx% from 2017 to 2023. The global market for acrylonitrile is driven by rapid growth in construction industry primarily. Increasing demand from consumer appliances industry is likely to drive the global acrylonitrile market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand from automotive industry in applications of acrylonitrile such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and synthetic rubbers are anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, use of low priced polyester fibers in replacement of acrylic fibers in the textile industry and feedstock shortage due to the growth in the shale gas production are the prime restraining factors to the growth of global acrylonitrile market. Nevertheless, rising demand for wastewater treatment and low per capita consumption of acrylonitrile products as well as more investment in automotive sector will bring more opportunities to the global acrylonitrile market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global acrylonitrile market by end user and region. The global acrylonitrile market is segmented on the basis of end users as acrylic fibers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyacrylamide (PAM), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) and others. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) sub-segments dominates the global acrylonitrile market due to rising demand from automotive sector and increasing investment in automotive sector.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Asia-Pacific is accounted for half of the global production capacity as well as the leader consumption of Acrylonitrile region in the global Acrylonitrile market. The Asia Pacific market region is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period due to dynamic economic development and increasing demand for electrical and electronic gadgets, house ware appliances and automobiles in India and China. Moreover, durable manufacturing base of electronics in China, Korea, Taiwan and Japan is likely to drive the demand and is expected to bring new opportunities for Acrylonitrile manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, following Asia Pacific region Europe is anticipated to grow significantly due to a growth in automobile manufacturing. However, North America is also anticipated to grow significantly due to presence of pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Ineos, Petro China, Asahi Chemicals, Asahi Kasei Corp., Mitsubishi Rayan Co., SINOPEC, Ascend Performance Materials, Formosa Plastics Corp., Taekwang Industrial Co., and Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co.,

