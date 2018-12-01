Polar Leasing Company, Inc. to Present Walk-in Refrigeration Rental Solutions at the Great Lakes Expo December 4-6

Polar Leasing Company, Inc. company representative Jacob Gerondale will be showcasing walk-in rental units at the 2018 Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market Expo. The event runs from December 4-6 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar Leasing Company, Inc (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Jacob Gerondale will be demonstrating seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer rentals at the 2018 Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market Expo. The event, sponsored by the Michigan State Horticultural Society and the Michigan Vegetable Council, runs from December 4-6 and takes place at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI. Stop by booth 840 for information on Polar Leasing rental walk-in refrigeration and freezer units as well as emergency cooler and freezer rentals.

About Polar Leasing

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 840.

Contact

Polar Leasing Company, Inc.

(877)-674-1348

Email: info ( @ ) polarleasing dot com

Website: www.polarleasing.com

Blog: polarleasing.com/about/news/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarLeasingCo

Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_Leasing

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarLeasingCompany

