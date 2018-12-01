Motor Homes To Be Powered By Solar Energy

One of the most significant trends in the motor homes manufacturing industry is the upcoming solar powered motor homes, which are basically electric motorhomes powered by solar panels and a battery pack. Dethleffs unveiled the e-home, a motorhome powered by solar panels and a battery pack. The company claims that it enables a range of 100 miles and it can support both DC fast-charging and level 2 electric vehicle charging.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL MOTOR HOME MARKET AT $65.5 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the global market is rapidly flourishing due to the growing demand of truck transportation, Britain’s spare room shortages, increasing domestic tours by US tenants and greater amount of trade. With increasing usage, motorhome companies are enhancing its features. For instance, the motorhome companies are installing big screen HD TV with complete sound system, solar panels to save energy and providing with internet options.

Forest River was the largest competitor in the global motor home market, with revenues of $5 billion for the financial year 2016. As part of growth strategy, Forest River is trying to employ extensive promotional activities to propagate the popularity of motorhomes in the potential developing markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

The motor home market is segmented into Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling; and Van And Minivan Conversions.

Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in assembling self contained homes motor homes.

Van And Minivan Conversions industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in conversion of van and minivan.

