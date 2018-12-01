CB Sales Leads With HVAC Equipment Sales

27th November 2018, Miami, Florida- CB Sales International is proud to announce its new collection of HVAC equipment sales to simplify the requirements of customers using HVAC system. We offer an extensive range of HVAC accessories and parts and that too for multiple brands. We have links with a number of manufacturers producing HVAC supplies. We work as a wholesale distributor but we maintain equity with individual customers also to provide relevant suggestions to offer them the best. Having developed as a reliable company we ensure efficient service for super fast delivering of quality products, and that too at reasonable prices.

The representative of CB sales tries their best to bring forward their views about the benefit of installing HVAC equipment. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment are used worldwide to maintain better air quality and to provide thermal comfort. All our products withstand set industrial standards for perfect user experience.

This HVAC equipment is known for quiet operations, overachieving efficiency and having durable coil technology. It is outdone with the smooth finish and impeccable design. With this, all our units feature high energy efficiency, and reliable working, optimum performance, least maintenance requirement. HVAC equipment sales are best for commercial industrial and residential use. The HVAC system not also relieves from outdoor debris but also indoor contamination making it a complete package for fresh air.

About the Company

CB Sales International focuses on the better delivery of the products to our clients. We deliver the best services to the customers related to replacement, troubleshooting, service, maintenance, construction, and renovations projected completed on time and on a budget.

We also deal with every facet of the refrigeration and HVAC equipment sales. Our customer base expanded to outside of our local area. Our clients required professional suggestion when choosing equipment. The main focus is to offer support and service to our export and wholesale clients.

Contact us

CB Sales International

13120 SW 130 Terrace

Miami, FL 33186

Contact Number: 1(800)618-2665, (305) 226-2665

Email: info@cbsalesinternational.com