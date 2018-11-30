Toronto, Ontario Holistic Health Clinic Focuses on Natural Fertility, Men’s & Women’s Health and More

Alive Holistic Health Clinic in Toronto provides Chinese Herbal Medicine, acupuncture, naturopathic medicine and other services focused on improved fertility, pain management and stress relief, and other health issues men and women face in a way that empowers the ability of the body to heal itself and promote overall physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.

Toronto, ON, November 30, 2018 — Led by CEO and founder Mary Wong, Alive Holistic Health Clinic provides patients in Toronto who suffer from infertility, gynecological disorders, chronic pain, stress and other issues with a more natural approach to total health and wellness. Chinese medicine and Naturopathic medicine focuses on identifying the underlying root cause of illness or disease in the body, whereas modern medicine typically treats symptoms. From women’s and men’s health issues that can affect fertility to pregnancy support and stress relief, holistic medicine is natural and often works to complement and support traditional Western medicine treatment.

Traditional Chinese Medicine modalities include acupuncture, herbal therapies, meditation and other practices that help patients achieve balance and harmony in the body, mind and spirit. Naturopathic medicine is effective and often used to reduce stress, improve the reproductive environment, and in treatment of conditions that impact fertility including PCOS, endometriosis, hormonal imbalances and other conditions. Acupuncture, massage, herbal medicine and a change in diet and/or lifestyle can also make a substantial improvement for those who suffer from chronic pain.

Promoting whole patient wellness and educating patients on how acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, diet, nutrition and meditation can enhance their lives is the primary focus of the holistic medicine practitioners at Alive Holistic Health Clinic. Mary Wong, B.Sc., R.TCMP, R.Ac and the dedicated staff invite those in the Greater Toronto area who desire to learn more about pain management, stress reduction, enhanced fertility and how to empower their health and lives to visit the clinic’s website or call 416-591-1535 today.

Contact:

Mary Wong

ALIVE Holistic Health Clinic

2 Carlton St #708

Toronto, ON M5B 1J3

416-591-1535

contact@marywong.life