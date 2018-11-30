Specialty Pigments Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Specialty Pigments Market (by product type (complex inorganic, fluorescent, luminescent, high-performance, metal effect, light interference pigments and others), application (printing inks, plastics industry, toiletries, paints and coatings)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Specialty Pigments. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Specialty Pigments cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Specialty Pigments growth factors.

The forecast Specialty Pigments Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Specialty Pigments on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global specialty pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global specialty pigments market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type the global specialty pigments market is categorized into complex inorganic pigments, fluorescent pigments, luminescent pigments, high-performance pigments, metal effect pigments, light interference pigments and others. On the basis of application the global specialty pigments market is categorized into printing inks, plastics industry, toiletries, paints and coatings and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global specialty pigments market such as, Clariant, BASF, Ferro, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, DayGlo, Dominion Colour, ECKART Effect Pigments, Flex Products, Merck and Nemoto.

