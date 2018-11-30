Pitman Arms Market for Automotive – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A Pitman arm is used in steering of vehicles with quadrilateral steering. Pitman arms are a part of the steering system found most commonly in heavy commercial vehicles and sport utility vehicles. The Pitman arm works along with the idler arm to allow the center link to move, and in turn move the tie rods and steer the wheels of the vehicle. The Pitman arm is attached to the steering gearbox, which turns with the steering shaft, and to the center link. The rotation of the steering gearbox turns the Pitman arm, which moves the center link to the left or right. This pushes the tie rods, which turns the wheels. If the connection between the steering gearbox and the Pitman arm, or between the Pitman arm and the center link wears out, it may lead to steering problems, which is likely to cause accidents.

Get more Information about this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pitman-arms-automotive-market.html

Increase in sales of commercial vehicles in urban areas is projected to boost the market in the near future. Increase in preference of consumers toward SUVs and MUVs as well as consistent rise in overall vehicle production are anticipated to propel the Pitman arms market during the forecast period. A Pitman arm assembly is not present in vehicles that employ rack and pinion steering, which is expected to restrain the Pitman arms market for automotive.

The Pitman arms market for automotive can be segmented based on material, vehicle, electric vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the Pitman arms for automotive market can be divided into carbon composite material and two other segments. The carbon composite material segment is the latest trend that is projected to boost the Pitman arms market for automotive during the forecast period. Utilization of carbon composite material in new applications in various industries, as a replacement for metal, has increased due to its advantages such as higher strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and workability. The automotive industry has witnessed adoption of carbon composite material for applications where reduction of weight plays a crucial role, which in turn has led to the usage of carbon composite material. In terms of vehicle, the Pitman arms market for automotive can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on sales channel, the Pitman arms market for automotive can be divided into OEM and sales aftersales.

In terms of electric vehicle, the Pitman arms market for automotive can be segmented into battery electric vehicle, and two more segments. Rise in preference for electric vehicles in regions such as Europe and the Americas due to the increase in environmental pollution has further propelled the sales of e-axles. Incentives such as tax benefits and free parking space provided by governments of various countries encourage customers to purchase electric vehicles. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the sales of electric vehicles, which in turn is likely to drive the Pitman arms market for automotive.

Request a Brochure for Research Insights at @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43754

In terms of region, the Pitman arms market for automotive can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the dominant market for the automotive sector, wherein India, China, and Japan are the leading contributors, due to the increase in production of vehicles in these countries. This is expected to have positive impact on the demand for Pitman arms, which is projected to drive a large number of local and international component manufacturers based in the region.

Key players operating in the global Pitman arms market for automotive are Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, ACDelco, Mevotech LP, Dorman Products, Inc., and Sankei Shimbun.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Get Table of Content @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43754