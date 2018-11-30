Godrej Reserve Plots –Launch in Devanahalli, Bangalore

Godrej Reserve is the first ever plotted development coming soon near Bangalore Airport in Devanahalli. The project has been designed over 100 acres of vast area in the city of Bangalore. The plots will be available in sizes ranging from 1200 sq. ft, 1500 sq. ft, 1800 sq. ft, 2400 sq. ft, and 3200 sq. ft. Godrej Reserve plot is going to be a luxury plotted development where you can access all modern amenities in the project. It is located conveniently near the international airport, leading shopping malls, hospitals and technical hubs in the city. The project is well planned to be completed in 2020 and is in pre-launch stage. As Bellary road and Devanahalli are known to be the favorite spots for real estate developers, Godrej Reserve Plots are about to become the hot cake in real estate market in the city.

Key amenities and facilities

• Green terrace

• Gym

• Open sky sculpture court

• Well-designed gardens and landscapes

• Senior citizen area

• Box type storm water drain

• Dedicated kids play area

• Clubhouse

• Drinking water pipelines, electrical casing and sanitary connection for plots

• Swimming pool

• Sports zone and book café

Godrej Reserve is a plotted residential development which is coming up in the diverse locations of Devanahalli. It is a place well regarded for ambient landscapes and lush greens. The premise is located in the proximity to international airport and is well known for Nandhi Hills. The neighborhood is well covered by self-sustainable micro-market which has all the physical and social infrastructures like colleges, schools, grocery marts, hospitals, fuel stations, restaurants banks, entertainment and shopping arenas to name a few.

The area has great connectivity through BMTC buses, airport taxis, buses and private cabs. Devanahalli is going to be the part of Namma Metro project Phase 2 which is expected to upgrade both development and connectivity of the region.

Reaching Godrej Reserve from Electronic City

Godrej Reserve is a far-fetching residential envelope positioned in the dense panoramic greens. It is spread over well covered lush greens. The premise located at the ideal locations of Devanahalli. Electronic City is the prime location of the city which belongs to South Zone and it has a lot of IT companies. Godrej Reserve is located around 55 km from Electronic City via Bellary Road and Hosur Road, 79 km via NH44, and 68 km via NH44 and Outer Ring Road. It takes around 1 hr 10 minutes to 1 hour 45 minutes to travel.

Reaching Godrej Reserve from Airport

Godrej Reserve is a majestic plotted residential development from Godrej Properties and is being launched in panoramic surroundings of Bangalore North, Devanahalli. Godrej Reserve is located 18 km from Kempegowda International airport via NH648 and National Highway 44 and is just 20 minutes away and 20.8 km via NH 44 and takes around 30 minutes. It is just 19 km via KIAB road with travel time of up to 30 minutes.

