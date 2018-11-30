Global Composite Market Report & Industry Forecast 2016-2024

According to Goldstein Research, global composite market is anticipated to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2024, to reach a market size of USD 47.6 billion by 2024. The rising application of composite materials in the automobile industry and continuous research by the designers, manufacturers and architects for using composite materials in every other industry, is thus driving the growth of the market.

Further, the continuous growth in global advanced materials market is primarily propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the continuous penetration of global material testing market is also popping up new opportunities for the application of composites. Furthermore, since the automobile industry has the largest application of composites, then the growth in Automotive Composite Market will drive the composite market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on our in-depth analysis of Global Composite Market, it can be segmented as follows:

• By Product Type

o Metal Composites

o Polymer Composites

 Natural Fiber Composites

 Glass Fiber Composites

 Carbon Fiber Composites

o Ceramic Matrix Composites

• By Resin Type

o Thermoplastic Composites

o Thermoset Composites

• By Technology

o Lay Up

o Resin Infusion

o Filament Winding

o Pultrusion

o Injection Molding

o Compression Molding

o Others (Automated fiber placement etc.)

• By End Users

o Aerospace and Defense

o Automotive

o Energy Sector

o Electronic and Electrical Industry

o Construction

o Consumer Goods (Industrial Equipment etc.)

• By Region

o North America Composite Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Europe Composite Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Middle East And Africa Composite Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Latin America Composite Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Asia Pacific Composite Market Analysis, 2016-2024

“Global Composite Market Outlook 2024” includes comprehensive overview of the global composite market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, resin type, technology, end users and geography.

Key players mentioned in the report are: Owen Corning, Solvay, SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi, Toray Industries, SGL, Toho Co. Ltd., Teijin, Cytec Solvay, BASF, Delphi, Johns Manville, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., General Motor Company, DU Pont, Kineco Group, DOW Chemical Company and Johnson Controls Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Huntsman Corporation, Jushi Group, Gurit, etc.

Key Highlights in Global Composite Market Report:

• The global composite market report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players, their business strategies, financial analysis, product portfolio, revenue distribution, R&D activities and investments. The competitive analysis also analyses the mergers, acquisitions and partnership scenario in the industry.

• The comprehensive analysis of composite market report is drafted as per the clients to help them in assessing their business strategies in the competitive environment.

• Global composite market report encompasses the analysis of new opportunities emerging in the market, major factors driving the growth of market, and the factors posing threats & challenges to the market.

• The composite market outlook also comprises the market analysis based on market dynamics, risk factors, USP analysis, SWOT analysis, BPS Analysis & market attractiveness.

• Further the composite market report includes the expert analysis and remarks showcasing the complete overview of the market based on intensive analysis of political, economic, social, technological, environmental & legal factors of each region covered in the market.