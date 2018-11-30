Gharment Custom Clothiers Expanding Their Fabric Collection with Loro Piana

Dallas, Texas 26 Nov’18: Gharment Custom Clothiers introducing a new collection of Loro Piana to provide the best in class fabric for bespoke and custom tailoring to their clients. Loro Piana is a well-known brand offering best luxury cashmere and wool fabrics.

Loro Piana is a high-end wool fabric manufactured in Italy. In the beginning of 20th century, the family of Loro Piana started their business as a wool merchant in Trivero, Italy. Today, they are a great sensation in premium luxury fabric for bespoke and custom tailoring. Loro Piana is recognized worldwide for its production technologies which provides the fabric in different variants like coated, double coated and coated quilted wool. Now, Gharment Custom Clothiers extends their fabric offering collection by adding Loro Piana Fabric to it.

Gharment Custom Clothiers, based in Richardson offers custom consultations, fittings and bespoke tailoring with a central online store which is available for customers to book appointments and shop the best custom fitting clothes. The company only provides the highest quality fabrics which comes from the most reputable fabric providers around the world. The aim of the company is to make sure that every customer gets the best in class tailoring, that’s why they take more than 35 measurements just to ensure that everything they design feels comfortable and fits perfectly.

Gharment Custom Clothiers is defined by its slogan, “One of One” which means every garment stands for itself. Whether the customer needs a unique suit, shirt or tuxedo they will make sure that everything was uniquely created. If you are looking for a great experience of bespoke and custom tailoring, then visit the website and discover the beauty of the custom clothing with Gharment Custom Clothiers.

About the Author:

Gharment Custom Clothiers has expanded from a minor startup, into a consistent Dallas business. The company manages to keep finances in check by growing organically and keeping overhead low. Without compromising on quality, Gharment offers custom garments made from prestigious fabric in the world such as Zegna, Scabal, Dormeuil, Marzoni, Vitale Barberis Canonico, Holland and Sherry, and Gladson; at the most competitive prices in the country.