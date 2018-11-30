Clean Room Technology market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 28, 2018: A cleanroom or clean room is a facility ordinarily utilized as a part of specialized industrial production or scientific research, including the manufacture of pharmaceutical items and microprocessors.

Clean room technology market has high growth potential in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with emerging trend in plastic, hardware, and food technology.

In 2017, the global Clean Room Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clean Room Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clean Room Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Azbil

Taikisha

Kimberly-Clark

Illinois Tool Works

Royal Imtech

DuPont

Ardmac

Alpiq Group

Clean Air Products

M+W Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fan Filter Units (FFU)

HVAC Systems

Laminar Air Flow Systems and Biosafety Cabinets

HEPA Filter

Air Diffusers and Showers

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

