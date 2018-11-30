BOOK kolkata to gangasagar one day tour package

Kolkata To GangaSagar Tour
Same Day Kolkata To GangaSagar Tour Package, We Drop You Airport/Railway Station Within 05.30PM
Kolkata To GangaSagar Tour Complete Package’s
Kolkata To Gangasagar Tour
Package Over View:
Destination : GangaSagar(West Bengal)
Duration : Same Day Return
Pickup & Drop : Kolkata(Hotel/Airport/ Railway Station)
Hotel Info : Recommended
Package Cost: On Request/-
how to Reach Gangasagar
Kolkata To Gangasagar Package With Accommodation
Call Back Request
Details of the journey :
From Kolkata to Ganga Sagar :
You are welcome by our office at Kolkata. Our representative will assist you to reach at Ganga Sagar(110kms)safely. On the way, you will have lunch at Diamond Harbour or GangaSagar Hotel. Visit whole day at Ganga Sagar (Snaan in the river-Sagar Confluence). In the evening back to Kolkata with Sweet Memories of Ganga Sagar.
Time of Arrival & Departure is subject to change due to vessel time.
Inclusions:
Transfer in AC Car
All permit fees, Parking, Driver allowance ,fuel.
Pickup and Drop from Kolkata / Sealdah / Howrah / Esplanade/Airport
Sightseeing as per itinerary
Food plan (Only Lunch)
English / Hindi Speaking Guide
Both side Vessel Tickets.(Kachubaria-Lot No8)
Exclusions:
Air Fare / Train Fare
All meals other than those specified in ‘Cost Includes’
Expenses of personal nature
Any other items not mentioned in ‘Cost Includes’
Cancellation Policy :
Less than 7 Days Prior to Date of Travel: 100% of the Package Cost as the cancellation charge
7 – 15 Days Prior to Date of Travel: 75% of the Package Cost as the cancellation charge
16 – 30 Days Prior to Date of Travel: 50% of Package Cost as the cancellation charge
More than 30 Days: Full Refund of Package Cost Excluding Processing Fees
Feel Free To Call Us:
Head Office: 03210-222540
Regional Branches:
Kolkata: +918583992988
the specialty of Our TOURISM
Company Owned Vehicle
Trained Tour Guide on Company Payroll
Local controlling office
Special facilities for Senior Citizens and Infants
Mobile Phone / Internet on-demand