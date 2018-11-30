Ammonia Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Ammonia Market (by product form (powder, gas, liquid), application (textile, pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, fertilizers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Ammonia. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Ammonia cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Ammonia growth factors.

The forecast Ammonia Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Ammonia on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global ammonia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global ammonia market covers segments such as product form, and application. The product Form segments include powder, gas and liquid. On the basis of application the ammonia market is segmented as textile, pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, fertilizers, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ammonia market such as, Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd., Huaqiang Chemical Group, PotashCorp, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., BASF SE, and Yara International.

