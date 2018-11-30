Amino Acid Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Amino Acid Market (by product type(L-glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Tryptophan, Threonine, Glutamine, Valine, Creatine, Proline, Serine), source(Plant based and Animal based), application(Animal feed, Food & dietary supplements, Pharmaceutical)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Amino Acid. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Amino Acid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Amino Acid growth factors.

The forecast Amino Acid Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Amino Acid on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global amino acid market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023.

The global amino acid market was sized over USD 4.88 billion in 2015. The global amino acid market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023. Increasing animal feed additive demand on account of regulating metabolism in livestock production owing to growing meat consumption is the prime factor driving the global amino acid market. Moreover, growing health consciousness among the consumers and shifting trends towards the dietary supplements consumption for protein intake will drive the amino acid market across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for the products of amino acid from food & beverages industry such as I-glutamate due to its flavor enhancement properties is also anticipated to drive the global amino acid market over the forecast period. However, increasing raw material prices and lack of awareness among consumers from underdeveloped region are the key factors restraining the growth of amino acid market globally. Nevertheless, high demand of amino acid from expanding applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages and nutritional supplements industry as well as adoption of modern technologies for manufacturing amino acids by the manufacturers will bring more opportunities to the global amino acid market. Hence, tight supply of raw material such as corn, soybean and wheat is likely to pose a challenge to growth of global amino acid market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the amino acid market by product type, by source, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes L-glutamate, lysine, methionine, tryptophan, threonine, glutamine, valine, creatine, proline, serine and others. Moreover, the global amino acid market based on source is segmented into plant based and animal based. Furthermore, based on application the market is segmented into animal feed, food & dietary supplements, pharmaceutical and others. The animal feed application segment is further classified as swine, poultry, cattle and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Ajinomoto Group, RSP amino acids, Biaffin, AnaSpec, ChemPep Inc., IRIS Biotech, PepTech Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., Sunitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Novus International Inc., Amino GmbH and Kyowa Hakko Bio Company Ltd.

