Robots Manufacturing Campers

Camper manufacturers are increasingly using automated production methods such as robotics technology to streamline operations and increase efficiency. Robots make use of 3D camera sensor and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies to automate welding, blasting, heavy lifting, painting and other tasks associated with building a camper.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL CAMPER MARKET AT $11 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, ultralight weighted caravanette is trending in the market. Caravanette is a vehicle that consists of a hinder compartment suitable for staying. The producers are building it on aluminum frame giving it light in weight quality. It won’t rust or rot over time.

The top companies covered are Airstream, Forest River, Grand Design, Oliver Travel Trailers, and Gulfstream. Airstream was the largest player in the market in 2017, with revenues of $102 million for the financial year 2016. Airstream’s growth strategy aims at acquisitions. In 2016, Airstream acquired Nest Caravans.

The camper industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in one or more of the following: manufacturing pickup coaches (i.e., campers) and caps (i.e., covers) for mounting on pickup trucks.

