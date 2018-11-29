Mobisoft Infotech Wins Awards At Mobby’s 2018

Mumbai, November 27, ‘18, With another feather in its cap, Mobisoft Infotech has been awarded for its Excellence in Enterprise Mobility Solutions for Transportation and Logistics.

We are delighted and proud to announce that, Mobisoft Infotech won an award for Excellence in Enterprise Mobility Solutions for Transportation and Logistics at The Mobby’s Awards (part of the Mobile and Digital Marketing Summit) held in Mumbai. Additionally, Shoeb Ahmad, VP-Digital Marketing at Mobisoft Infotech was listed among the ‘Top 50 Influential Digital Marketing Leaders’ at the eminent platform.

About Mobby’s Awards

Hosted by World Marketing Congress and CMO, The Mobby’s Awards recognizes the best of the Mobile Industry. The Mobby’s celebrates outstanding achievement across all aspects of the mobile landscape to recognize & honor the creativity & insight of both individuals & business at the cutting edge of the mobile marketing industry.

About Mobile & Digital Marketing Summit

World Brand Congress & CMO Asia introduces the future of The Mobile & Digital Marketing – cultivating, inspiring, and involving the marketing, advertising & media communities. Today’s traditional marketing models are changing into a digital framework powered by digital practices and tools.