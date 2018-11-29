Kwang Woon Cabin Door Process and its types of Manufacturer in Korea

Kwang Woon is Korea’s representative global shipbuilding and plant company that constructs Ship Accommodation, Outfitting and Shipbuilding reconstruction to industrial plant using the company’s rich and diverse experiences accumulated over the last 30 years.

We, Kwang Woon are actively exporting our products to 11 Asian countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan; 6 countries in the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Brazil; and 4 European countries, including Russia, Italy and Turkey. We produce these products based on advanced know-how taken from our development of diverse products.

As Kwangwoon Co., Ltd reaps, we will solidify our leadership position in the relevant field, and will promote Kwangwoon Co. Ltd’s ability and status in the global era. Just as Kwangwoon Co., Ltd has served as a bridgehead for the Korean shipbuilding industry to advance into the global market, we now want to announce the start of its advance beyond the domestic market. Kwangwoon Co. Ltd’s newly established CI represents a leap forward to become the world’s # 1 company based on the maritime industry.

CABIN DOOR

Dog-Clip Type:

DIMENSION TABLE (unit: mm)

• Nominal size: Cutting Size

• W x H :(W-30) x (H-30)

• Standard: ISO, JIS, BSMA

• Material: Al.-alloy or Steel

• Installation method: Welded / Bolted

• Size: According to Client request

Butterfly Nut Type:

DIMENSION TABLE (unit: mm)

• Nominal size: Cutting Size

• W x H :(W-30) x (H-30)

• Standard: ISO, JIS, BSMA

• Material: Al.-alloy or Steel

• Installation method: Welded / Bolted

• Size: According to Client request

Quick Action Type:

DIMENSION TABLE (unit: mm)

• Nominal size: W1 x H1

• W x H :(W+70) x (H+70)

• Standard: ISO, JIS, BSMA Plant Industries In Korea

• Material: Al.-alloy or Stainless steel & Steel

• Installation method: Welded / Bolted

• Size: According to Client request

Color System:

The red color of passion and determination for the future is the basis of a single color, expressing Marine and Boat Cabin Door Manufacturer Kwangwoon Co. Ltd’s progressive thinking, passion and globalization based on expertise and technology.