Eggs improve growth in malnourished children

Eggs can help malnourished infants grow and provide high-quality protein to impoverished communities

Suresh Chitturi : Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms Private Limited & Vice Chairman of INTERNATIONAL EGG COMMISSION (IEC)

“Eggs have a reputation of being good for you, but it turns out they’re an essential element of a child’s diet. One of the best ways we help is by feeding our kids a delicious and nutritious diet. We want kids to have the energy they need to learn, grow, and succeed. Eggs can play a big role in that. A high quality source of protein is vital, particularly in childhood. For a healthy brain development in a child, choline present in the egg yolk is very important .It boosts parts of the brain important for learning and memory” says Suresh Chitturi : Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms Private Limited & Vice Chairman of INTERNATIONAL EGG COMMISSION (IEC)

Eggs are a wholesome food, free of sugar, and rich in vitamins and nutrients. Studies have shown the role eggs can play to regulate and maintain a child’s weight. Consumption if a higher-protein food like eggs increased children’s’ fullness by 32%, decreased hunger by 14% and desire to eat by 30% compared to a carbohydrate-rich meal.3 For healthy weight regulation in children, eggs can be key!

Eggs are an excellent source of iron and are a nutritious source of protein, fat, Vitamins A, D, E, and B12, and choline. Eggs offer so much to our children. They are at the core of a diet that will help them grow up healthy, strong, and smart.

Malnutrition during childhood can have lasting effects on health and quality of life. According to the World Health Organization, millions of children suffer from stunting and wasting. WHO says close to 159 million children are stunted and another 50 million suffer from wasting. Too often, malnutrition is a result of poor access or affordability of nutrient dense foods, leading potential issues like micronutrient deficiencies.

One in four children in India’s most populous cities was malnourished Even as India becomes highly urbanised, 22.3 percent of children under five were stunted, 21.4 percent were underweight and 13.9 percent were wasted in ten most populous cities of India.

To combat malnutrition in Government schools We at International Egg Commission ( IEC) through Srinivasa Farms , adopted 30 Government schools to start with , and providing nutritious EGGS as part of Mid-day meal program for a period of one year.

Eggs are an affordable source of many nutrients necessary for growth and development. Also Egg farms are seen as a good solution to providing rural and impoverished communities throughout the world with high-quality protein at the expense of a low environment impact.